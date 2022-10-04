Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.