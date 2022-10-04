Supercars Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,162.00 (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Supercars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

