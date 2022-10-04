sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $70.37 million and $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 71,127,741 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

