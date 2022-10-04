SwapDEX (SDX) Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One SwapDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SwapDEX has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. SwapDEX has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SwapDEX

SwapDEX’s genesis date was June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwapDEX is swapdex.net.

SwapDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwapDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwapDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

