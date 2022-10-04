Switcheo (SWTH) One Day Volume Hits $92,723.00

Switcheo (SWTH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $11.03 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was May 13th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,707,089,526 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Carbon Protocol, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Carbon Protocol and receive a 50% discount when trading Carbon as well.In February 2021, Along with the launch of the new CarbonHub, the $SWTH token was renamed Carbon (SWTH) together with a new look.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.