Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.46. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 596 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Symbolic Logic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.25.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
