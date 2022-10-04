Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.46. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 596 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Symbolic Logic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.