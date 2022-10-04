SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,874,132 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

