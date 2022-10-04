Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.