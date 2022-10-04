Syntropy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $246,204.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $62.01 million and approximately $246,204.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Syntropy launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Syntropy’s official website is www.syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

