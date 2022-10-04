Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.74 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $112.38 million and $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00598064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00598359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00241644 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 662,246,493 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.