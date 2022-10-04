T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 915,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,185,000 after buying an additional 633,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 305,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 1,475,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 8,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Shares of TMUS opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.