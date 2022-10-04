T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $132.30 Average PT from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.40.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.72 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

