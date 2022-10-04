TABOO TOKEN Market Cap Hits $9.35 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,658,204,192 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official website is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

