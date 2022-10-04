Tadpole Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,444.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00007968 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance launched on October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.