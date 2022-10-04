Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $101.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,731,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,603,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

