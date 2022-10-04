Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 5.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 117,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 276,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 381.58%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

