Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 5.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 117,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 276,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 381.58%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.