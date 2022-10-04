Taraxa (TARA) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Taraxa (TARA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $242,751.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Taraxa has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,064,629,647 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Taraxa is www.taraxa.io.

Taraxa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted.”

