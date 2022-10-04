Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

