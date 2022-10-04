Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

