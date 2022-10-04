TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of TASK opened at $16.71 on Thursday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

