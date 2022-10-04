tBTC Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (TBTC)

tBTC (TBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, tBTC has traded up 1% against the dollar. One tBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,407.20 or 1.01654324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tBTC has a market cap of $6.78 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tBTC Profile

tBTC was first traded on May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. tBTC’s official website is tbtc.network. tBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@keep_project.

Buying and Selling tBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

