TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $81.06 and a 1-year high of $119.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,094 shares of company stock worth $3,217,070. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

