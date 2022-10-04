Team Heretics Fan Token Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $400,569.32 and $112,693.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics and its Facebook page is accessible here. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

