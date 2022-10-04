Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $69,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Down 3.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $58.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.