Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 843,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,097,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

