Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Trading Up 3.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics stock opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

