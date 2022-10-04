Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.83 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.