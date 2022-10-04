Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WD opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

