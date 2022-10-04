Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

VXF opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

