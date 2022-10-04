Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.