Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Sachem Capital worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Sachem Capital Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

