Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

