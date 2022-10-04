Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,933,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 741,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

