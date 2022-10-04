Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00.

