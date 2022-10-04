Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE:O opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.13%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

