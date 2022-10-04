Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

