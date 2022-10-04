Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.