Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in STORE Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

