Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.40. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

