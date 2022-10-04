Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after buying an additional 470,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

