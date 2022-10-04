Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SMIN stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.