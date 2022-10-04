Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

