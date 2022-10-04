Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,441 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

