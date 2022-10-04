Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:ORCC opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

