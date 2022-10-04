Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

