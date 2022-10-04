Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $663,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.