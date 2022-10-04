Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$52.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

TECK.B opened at C$43.20 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.46 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.69. The stock has a market cap of C$22.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.