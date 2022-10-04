Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$52.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

TECK.B opened at C$43.20 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.46 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.69. The stock has a market cap of C$22.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.