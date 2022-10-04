Tellor Price Reaches $15.57 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $15.57 or 0.00077492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,422,816 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is an oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. Aiming to create a properly incentivized system, Tellor mints a native token, “Tributes” (TRB). Miners are incentivized to submit data using inflationary rewards, and which data types they update are chosen based upon the “tips” assigned to each query. Parties holding TRB can add a “tip” to a specific data type they want updated, then every 5 minutes the Tellor smart contract groups the top five most funded data types and creates a PoW challenge for miners to solve.The first five miners to provide the PoW solution and the five off-chain data points are rewarded with newly minted tokens + the accumulated tips for the specific data requests. In addition to the security provided by the PoW process, our main layer of security comes through a deposit of TRB that acts as a bond or stake requirement in order for miners to participate in the PoW. The miners risk losing this stake if they submit data that is successfully disputed by TRB holders.Tellor Tributes (TRB) are the native tokens of the Tellor. They are used to incentivize miners to provide data through base rewards and tips via user requests. They are used for governing valid data through disputes, and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders.In the Tellor system, 50% of tips go to miners (⅕ to each selected miner) and 50% of the tips are burned each block. The total supply of Tellor is determined by usage and mining rates. For the maximum supply, Tellor’s supply will grow at the rate of the base reward * 288 queries per day.”

