Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Tellurian Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tellurian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tellurian by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

