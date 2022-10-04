Telos Self Reported Market Cap Hits $63.69 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Telos has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $63.69 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00085740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007857 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,348 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

